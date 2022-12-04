Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

'Tis the season for changing up your look.

Over the past few weeks, several stars have decided to shake things up when it comes to their hair, ditching their signature strands for new trends. Jennifer Garner opted to cut off several inches and debut a chic new bob, while Aubrey Plaza said goodbye to her brunette locks in favor of a bold platinum blonde hue. Plus, Amal Clooney added highlights to her famed dark hair and Halle Berry showed off an edgy buzzcut, which comes months after she dyed her hair purple.

Finally, Camila Cabello recently tested out not one, but two popular TikTok beauty trends, while Kim Kardashian took a trip to Whoville when she got a Grinch makeover, courtesy of her oldest child, North West. Hey, maybe Christmas really doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more...green makeup.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Jennifer Garner

The 13 Going on 30 star is ready for the holiday season. 

Garner stepped out with a new hairstyle at the Big Night Out gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles on Nov. 10, debuting a chic lob and bangs." Short hair, don't care!" she captioned an Instagram video showing off the look.

"I'm calling it The Jen G cut for Gen Z," her hairstylist Adir Abergel told People. "This cut works for anyone at any age. You can have a transformation at any stage and hair is a wonderful reboot."

To achieve Garner's new 'do, Adir said he opted for "texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone" and sideswept "[Brigitte] Bardot bangs to frame the face."

Adir added, "It's always nice to have a freshness for the holidays!"

Tiktok
Kim Kardashian

Our hearts just grew three sizes over this transformation.

Kardashian got into the Christmas spirit a little early this year thanks to her eldest daughter, North West, who gave the Skims founder a holiday makeover inspired by the Grinch.

In a TikTok shared to their joint account Nov. 21, the 9-year-old is seen transforming her mother into a glam version of the Grinch, using green makeup and drawing lines across to resemble the Dr. Seuss character's wrinkles. The cute clip was captioned "Mommy Grinch" and, fittingly, set to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza

Forget west, Ingrid just went blonde.

The White Lotus star stepped out with newly dyed hair at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19.

Plaza revealed to Variety on the red carpet that her lightened locks are for her upcoming role in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Instagram
Halle Berry

Berry is buzzing over her new razor cut.

The Bruised star took to Instagram to reveal her edgy hairstyle, captioning the video, "How it started vs how it's going." Berry's punk-inspired look included blonde bangs across her forehead and a zig zag design that ran along the side of her head to the back.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos
Camila Cabello

What's that she said about never being the same?

The "Havana" singer went for an early aughts hairstyle when she took the stage for a surprise performance with Blackpink at their Nov. 20 concert in Los Angeles. Cabello added face-framing money pieces to her brunette locks, with her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos sharing the first look at her Y2K-inspired 'do on Instagram. 

And several days later, she changed up her strands again, opting for a "wolf cut," per Giannetos' caption, that included shaggy bangs.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos
Amal Clooney

Warning: You will be craving hot cocoa after seeing Clooney's new 'do.

The human rights activist switched up her signature dark tresses, adding in warm, caramel-colored highlights. Clooney's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to reveal her new hair color, captioning the photo, "BEAUTIFUL AMAL."

