Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Jennifer Garner

The 13 Going on 30 star is ready for the holiday season.

Garner stepped out with a new hairstyle at the Big Night Out gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles on Nov. 10, debuting a chic lob and bangs." Short hair, don't care!" she captioned an Instagram video showing off the look.

"I'm calling it The Jen G cut for Gen Z," her hairstylist Adir Abergel told People. "This cut works for anyone at any age. You can have a transformation at any stage and hair is a wonderful reboot."

To achieve Garner's new 'do, Adir said he opted for "texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone" and sideswept "[Brigitte] Bardot bangs to frame the face."

Adir added, "It's always nice to have a freshness for the holidays!"