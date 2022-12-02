Jana Kramer Reflects on Year of "Healing" in 39th Birthday Message

Jana Kramer is entering a new year with a new perspective.
The One Tree Hill alum turned 39 years old on Dec. 2 and reflected on her journey.
"A little story for 39," she wrote in an Instagram post on her birthday. "I had therapy the other day and while I was sharing some things with her I started to cry. She asked me what the tears were. I couldn't answer because I started to cry more and she said ‘it's because you're proud of yourself isn't it'. And I shook my head yes and cried even harder but not out of sadness. HAPPY TEARS… cause I never thought I would be here."
As Jana noted, the past year hadn't been an easy one. "For the first time probably ever I've started to love who I am. What I am, and who I continue to become," she continued. "38 was a year of an immense amount of growth and healing through some very hard things and as I look at who I am now at 39 I'm actually proud of myself and it felt really good to feel that. I have always searched and wanted that validation from others but I have found it from within and that's the greatest birthday gift I could receive."
And she can't wait to see what the future holds. "38, thanks for all the lessons and making me dig in…" the actress added. "39, I'm so excited to continue to grow, learn, heal and connect with others along the way. Celebrate ur victories. Big and small."
At the end of her post, Jana gave a shout-out to her fans. "Thank you for all the birthday love. It means more than u know," she concluded. "I love being on this journey with all of you."
Jana has experienced a lot of change these past few years. In April 2021, she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin, 35, after almost six years of marriage, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reasons for the split. The singer and the former football player—who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4—finalized their split that July.
During their time together, Jana and Mike opened up about their lives on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and in their book The Good Fight, discussing everything from their 2016 breakup, to his treatment for sex addiction that year to their reconciliation in 2017.
In October, Jana alleged on Red Table Talk that Mike cheated on her with more than 13 women throughout their relationship.
"I know we're both in better situations," she said. "But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt. That's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family.'"
Since their split, the exes have come together for their children, reuniting for Jace's 4th birthday party in November.
Reflecting on this new chapter one year after the divorce filing, Jana noted she was "proud of myself for how far I've come and how strong I have been."
"Wasn't easy to do," she added in part of an April Instagram post, "but I'm leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today."