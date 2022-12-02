Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update After Surgery to Fuse Vertebrae

Watch : Pink Reveals What Hubby Carey Hart Is Planning For Valentine's Day

Cover Carey Hart in sunshine and well-wishes.

The former motocross racer—who is married to Pink—gave fans an update on his health after undergoing surgery to fuse vertebrae.

"Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise out of here," he told his followers in a Dec. 2 Instagram video. "I'm on my own two feet as you see. Little battle wound where they went in to do my fusion in my neck. But feeling great. Been up on my feet 10-15 times in the last, I don't know, 18 hours since my surgery. Ready to roll home, make myself a cup of coffee. So yeah, not bad. Not bad at all."

Indeed, Hart noted he was "pretty happy" with how he was doing. "No medication through the night," he continued. "I had a Valium and Percocet before bed and nothing through the night. Woke up, did my walks, my shoulder shrugs, can move my head a little bit and take it nice and easy but stoked. Thanks for all the well-wishes from my post yesterday, and I'll keep you posted on my recovery. Have a good day."