The Heartwarming Way Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant revealed the jewelry pieces she wears that reminds her of her dad Kobe Bryant.

Natalia Bryant keeps her dad close to her heart. 

Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant‘s death, his eldest daughter continues to honor the basketball legend.

In a recent Vogue video, the college student revealed the jewelry piece she wears that reminds her of her father.

"This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.' It was my nickname growing up," the 19-year-old model said in the Beauty Secrets segment on Dec. 1."I was just so eensy-teensy. All my jerseys said ‘Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me ‘Slim.'"

In the clip, Natalie also showed off another necklace that features a gold medallion in honor of her family's Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which works to provide funding for underserved athletes in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. "And this is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambcaita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time," she said. "It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true."

She added, "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."

In addition to Natalia, the late NBA player—who passed away in January 2020 alongside 13-year-old Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash—shared his daughters Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with Vanessa Bryant.

In an interview last year, Natalia opened up about her favorite memories of Kobe and Gianna.

 

"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons," she told IMG Models in Sept. 2021. "And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months. Anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are."

She continued, "It's just things like that, it just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever.'"

