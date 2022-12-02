Violet Affleck Twins With Mom Jennifer Garner During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck stepped out together for their appearance at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. See the photos of all the celebs who attended the event.

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
 
Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the duo twinned with coordinating ensembles: The Adam Project star wore a black velvet sleeveless full-length gown, while Violet opted for a black A-line dress with heart-shaped jacquard detail.
 
It's worth noting that it's a rare public appearance for the duo, since one of the last public outings featuring the Yes Day actress—who also shares daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Ben—with her oldest daughter included the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. Around that time, Jennifer also opened up about the special rituals she and her family cherished the most.
 
"There are lots of little traditions the kids and I have together," she told Well and Good in 2018. "Right now, our blueberry bushes are going nuts, so we sneak down and pick blueberries together on the weekends."

Fast-forward four years later and it's safe to say that their schedules may have changed ever so slightly.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

But the duo weren't the only celebrities that made it to Washington, D.C., for the event, thrown by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, which honored French President Emmanuel Macron. Other guests of the evening included John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Anna Wintour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended with her son Charlie Hall.
 
Read on to see every star from the White House State Dinner:

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Violet Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Charlie Hall
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose, Henry Munoz III
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Christian Louboutin

