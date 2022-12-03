Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing

There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade.
In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
"My favorite family holiday tradition is we go to my mom's side of the family typically on Christmas Eve and we do White Elephant or Bad Santa," Maren said. "We do that game, but then, we also play Left Center Right. It's like a dice game that you win money on."
Maren noted that the Left Right Center activity is something her and her loved ones have been playing for quite some time. As Maren put it, "A little Christmas gambling is fun."
"We have for the past 15 years," she said. "It's just fun because you can get loud and crazy and boisterous with your family and sometimes walk aways with some ones. And then, we go back to my parent's house and have Christmas cookies and we watch Christmas movies and fall asleep."
While Maren has plenty of holiday festivities to look forward to this month, the "Girl" singer also looked back on the year she has had. The 32-year-old said in E! News' video that her Humble Quest tour, which kicked off in June and came to a close Dec. 2, holds a special place in her heart.
"One of my professional highlights of 2022 is definitely just being able to headline a tour," Maren said. "I haven't gotten to do that since 2019. So, being able to really curate every detail of your show, and set list, and merch and the set design, it's something I really love doing and got to execute this year."
"Bringing my son on the road was a big one for me," she noted. "Just being able to be a mother and an artist on the road simultaneously, not having to split duties or do one or the other. Being able to do both, that felt like a personal and professional high."
Next up, Maren will appear on CMA Country Christmas Dec. 8 on ABC. The 13th annual holiday special, which is set to be hosted by Carly Pearce, will not only feature performances by both Maren and Carly, but also by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle and The War And Treaty.