Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer

Watch : Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022

Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP.

E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.

For starters, Karen Huger makes a bold claim about Robyn Dixon's ex-husband turned fiancé. "There's so much I know about Robyn Dixon," she tells Ashley Darby, "including Juan's other woman that looks like me."

Karen later confronts Robyn during a heated exchange and calls her and Juan's relationship a "fake-ass marriage."

But Karen isn't safe from the rumor mill either as Charrisse Jackson Jordan tells the group, "Karen Huger, she was f--king the help in the bathroom." Cut to Karen declaring, "I don't need my friends saying that I'm a prostitute."

Gizelle Bryant also has questions about Mia Thornton's marriage, specifically if she and husband Gordan invite third parties into the bedroom. "She likes to watch and Gordon likes other women," Gizelle tells Mia's best friend Jacqueline Blake before asking her, "So you never said, 'Pick me?'"

Jacqueline later explodes, telling Mia, "I would never f--king sleep with your husband!"