See Pregnant Gina Rodriguez’s Smooth Salsa Moves While Dancing on Vacation

Pregnant Gina Rodriguez and "grateful" Lyrik Cruz took to some salsa dancing during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon.

Gina Rodriguez is ringing in motherhood with a dance.

Choreographer Lyrik Cruz shared a video of him dancing alongside the pregnant actress during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon. In the clip posted Nov. 25, Lyrik is seen leading Gina—donned in a yellow maxi dress—through spins while salsa singer Héctor Lavoe's "Mi Gente" plays in the background.

As the two laugh while dancing, a glowing sunset and forest trees complete the video's stunning backdrop.

"So much to be grateful for," Lyrik captioned the sweet clip. "Grateful to spend this very special precious time with my sister, her husband, friends and my new baby nephew that's on the way."

"My heart is legit sooooo happy," he continued. "It's been an amazing past few months and the best is yet to come. Grateful for the un-breakable bond we have had for a lifetime now and it's something I hold very dear to my heart. Love you G."

Lyrik added that he and Gina were "forever in each others corner" to continue "celebrating the beauties of life."

His heartfelt post comes four months after the Jane the Virgin alum announced on her 38th birthday she is expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero. She told E! News in August that she started to have conversations with her husband last year about becoming parents, right around the time she was filming her role as kindhearted Momma in TV show Lost Ollie.

"We shot this in February 2021," Gina said."My husband and I were just starting to have conversations about being parents and getting into that space. To look back at being able to play a mother who was so loving and empathetic and really wanted to create a safe space for her child's creativity, and inspire and ignite their creativity? I want to be just like that."

