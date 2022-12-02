You Season 4 Promises “Heads Will Roll” In Latest Look at Penn Badgley’s New Alter Ego

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

We might suggest skipping these office hours.

On Dec. 1, Netflix released a poster for the upcoming fourth season of You with Penn Badgley embodying the latest identity of serial killer Joe Goldberg.

This time, he's wearing a three-piece suit while sitting on a desk surrounded by papers and books. The image is captioned: "Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore's class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix."

If you look closely, a pen has also spilled red ink all over some of the papers. At least we hope it's ink.

In a Sept. 24 teaser, Joe revealed more about his mysterious new alter ego—while making references to the ones that came before. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York," he says, "or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs."

Joe says that season four, which takes place in London, has changed him.