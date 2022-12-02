You Season 4 Promises “Heads Will Roll” In Latest Look at Penn Badgley’s New Alter Ego

We might suggest skipping these office hours.
On Dec. 1, Netflix released a poster for the upcoming fourth season of You with Penn Badgley embodying the latest identity of serial killer Joe Goldberg.
This time, he's wearing a three-piece suit while sitting on a desk surrounded by papers and books. The image is captioned: "Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore's class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix."
If you look closely, a pen has also spilled red ink all over some of the papers. At least we hope it's ink.
In a Sept. 24 teaser, Joe revealed more about his mysterious new alter ego—while making references to the ones that came before. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York," he says, "or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs."
Joe says that season four, which takes place in London, has changed him.
"Allow me to introduce myself," he says. "I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. No, this time around I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."
Something tells us Professor Moore is going to have a very unconventional syllabus.
While we eagerly—and apprehensively—await part one of You's fourth season on Feb. 9, keep scrolling for everything else we know about what's to come.