You Season 4 Promises “Heads Will Roll” In Latest Look at Penn Badgley’s New Alter Ego

On Dec. 1, Netflix released a poster for the fourth season of You featuring Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg taking up yet another persona. Get a look at Professor Jonathan Moore here.

We might suggest skipping these office hours. 

On Dec. 1, Netflix released a poster for the upcoming fourth season of You with Penn Badgley embodying the latest identity of serial killer Joe Goldberg. 

This time, he's wearing a three-piece suit while sitting on a desk surrounded by papers and books. The image is captioned: "Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore's class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix."

If you look closely, a pen has also spilled red ink all over some of the papers. At least we hope it's ink.

In a Sept. 24 teaser, Joe revealed more about his mysterious new alter ego—while making references to the ones that came before. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York," he says, "or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs."

Joe says that season four, which takes place in London, has changed him.

2023 TV Premiere Dates

"Allow me to introduce myself," he says. "I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. No, this time around I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional." 

Something tells us Professor Moore is going to have a very unconventional syllabus.

While we eagerly—and apprehensively—await part one of You's fourth season on Feb. 9, keep scrolling for everything else we know about what's to come.

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November 2021, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother, an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

Sadly, despite Penn Badgley telling Entertainment Tonight they were "trying to make something happen," it didn't come together. Maybe in season 5?

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley confirmed that season four would take place in London. The reason they chose London over Paris?

"To be real, it's cheaper," he said.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

WireImage / GC Images
New Cast Members Announced

On April 1, Netflix announced the new cast that will be joining Penn Badgley and the gang.

Series regulars include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys, as well as recurring roles such as Niccy LinAidan ChengStephen HaganBen WigginsEve AustinOzioma WhenuDario CoatesSean PertweeBrad AlexanderAlison Pargeter and Adam James

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Genre Shift

Penn Badgley said that it wouldn't just be the setting getting a facelift in season four, he said that the show itself will feel distinct and new.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he told Entertainment Tonght. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Love Is in the Air

Photographers snapped a new photo of Penn and Charlotte filming season four, revealing that Joe has set his sights on Kate, who is wary of his intentions... Could this be an enemies to lovers story? We can only guess!

Beth Dubber/Netflix
Premiere Date

You season four will be released in two parts. The first will drop Feb. 9 and the second will arrive a month later on March 9.

