Sandra Lee Shares Insight Into Her "Solid" Relationship With Boyfriend Ben Youcef

According to Sandra Lee, she and boyfriend Ben Youcef go together like macaroni and cheese.

The celebrity chef, 56, got candid about her romance with the Hawaii Five-0 actor, 43, in an exclusive interview with E! News, saying they're so "connected" that there are absolutely no secrets between them. In fact, Sandra—who is a board member for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and is partnering up with Saks Fifth Avenue to raise awareness for World AIDS Day—said that she "would not be in this relationship" if that wasn't the case.

"We have each other's passwords on our phone," she noted. "We trust each other completely. There's no question that we can't ask each other and the other one won't be completely forthcoming."

While there have been many celeb splits in 2022, the Semi-Homemade Cooking star assured fans that she and Ben won't be one of them. Thinking back on a conversation they recently had about how "everybody's looking for a breakup before the end of the year," Sandra remembered Ben telling her, "'Let's not worry about that. Let's just make sure our relationship is solid.'"

"Then, he went to walk out the door and I go, 'On that note, didn't you forget something?'" Sandra recalled, before explaining how Ben sweetly gave her a smooch. "He goes, 'I knew you're gonna say that.' He forgot to kiss me when he was leaving the room."