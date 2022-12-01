Dressy Holiday Outfit Ideas for People Who Don't Like Wearing Dresses

Who said you had to wear a dress to feel dressed up? These are the trendiest outfit ideas that aren't dresses, but still perfect for all your holiday parties ahead.

By Ella Chakarian Dec 01, 2022 11:37 PMTags
We love a good party dress as much as the next person, but sometimes, it can be nice to switch things up! What better time than the holiday season to play around with festive, dressy styles that aren't dresses?

From velvet rompers to sequin trousers and the chicest jumpsuits ever, this roundup has some of the most glamorous looks that don't involve a dress. So, if you don't like wearing dresses but still want to get fancy, we get it. Luckily, you're at the right place.

Keep scrolling and get to shopping for all the holiday events you have lined up in your calendar!

Pretty Lavish Curve Knot Front Jumpsuit In Emerald Green

Emerald green is such a stunning color, especially on this knot front jumpsuit from ASOS. It looks so luxe and would serve at any dinner party, brunch and whatever else you've got planned this season.

$136
ASOS

Oatmeal Plisse Oversized Shirt

If you don't feel like wearing a dress, a matching set is always a good idea. This shimmering plisse oversized button-down shirt is dressy enough for any holiday event. Pair it with the matching wide-leg pants for a must-have outfit.

$58
$29
Pretty Little Thing

Topshop Oversized Backless Blazer in Khaki

This backless blazer is trendy and adds an edgy feel to a typical blazer look. It would look super cute paired with some baggy light-wash denim jeans and a pair of strappy heels.

$123
ASOS

Romantic Moves Burgundy Velvet Long Sleeve Romper

Something about a velvet burgundy romper feels so festive and perfect for the holidays. Dress it up with some sheer tights, kitten heels and an oversized coat for a chic seasonal look.

$59
Lulus

Joyful Forest Green Satin Tie-Back Jumpsuit

This forest green satin jumpsuit is the definition of business in the front and party in the back. The tie-back look gives the outfit an eye-catching and glamorous touch, which is obviously a holiday party essential.

$74
Lulus

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Sequin Blazer

This sequin blazer is simply a showstopper. Pair it with any black slacks or the matching sequin wide-leg cargo pants and some black heels, and you have yourself such a sexy, chic and killer holiday party outfit that will definitely turn heads.

$65
Boohoo

Superdown Aaleyah Two Tone Wrap Skort

This two tone wrap skort looks so polished and chic. To give it a more wintery vibe, pair it with an oversized white or black sweater, some sheer tights and knee-high black heeled boots. You see the vision, right?

$58
Revolve

Satin Layered Ruffle Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit

This satin layered jumpsuit is so pretty, and would look party-ready with a pair of strappy gold heels. Accessories with a statement necklace and you have yourself such a chic evening outfit.

$125
$50
Boohoo

White Satin High Neck Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit gives me boss snow princess energy, and it's being added to my cart ASAP. The satin high neck long sleeve jumpsuit is such an elevated piece that will definitely turn heads at an holiday party you're attending.

$78
Pretty Little Thing

Plus Size Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs

This white feather-trim blazer is so stylish and perfect for the holiday season, especially in white! You can snag the hot pink one, too, if you really want to stand out in the crowd.

$254
$102
Nasty Gal

Vera Silver Sequin Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trouser Pants

Show up to the function in these fancy pants and strut in style! Pair these sequin wide-leg trousers with some heeled boots, pumps and a chunky sweater for a chic outfit you can wear to a dinner party or holiday work event.

$60
Lulus

