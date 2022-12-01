Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Burn Balenciaga Shoes Amid Controversy

Balenciaga is no longer on trend for Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Following the luxury brand's scandal over its latest campaign, which involved controversial photos involving children, The Bachelor alums took to Instagram Dec. 1 to make it clear where they stand on the matter.

The couple's joint post showed a video of them burning Balenciaga shoes with Lauren giving the peace out sign and saying "Bye Balenciaga." They captioned the post, "won't miss ya."

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Hannah Ann Sluss showed her support in the comments, writing, "And good."

Arie and Lauren aren't the only celebrities indicating they'll no longer be shopping at Balenciaga. Brittany Aldean posted a pic of herself to Instagram Nov. 30 holding bags of Balenciaga items such as shoes, purses and clothing with the caption, "It's trash day @balenciaga."

Her husband, country singer Jason Aldean, commented, "@brittanyaldean show em how to "walk the walk" babe!"