Emma Roberts Steps Out for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Cody John

Watch : Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

Emma Roberts' latest date night is anything but unfabulous.

The Scream Queens star was photographed enjoying a dinner date with boyfriend Cody John in Los Angeles on Nov, 30. For their outing, Emma looked causal and cute with a long black quilted coat, jeans and black shoes. Cody opted for a red and black flannel, gray graphic tee, and dark wash jeans.

The American Horror Story alum began dating Cody—whose acting credits include Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark—after meeting the actor through friends in the industry, a source told E! News in October.

Their romance began in August, per the insider, who noted that the couple is being mindful about "taking it slow" with Rhodes, Emma's 22-month-old son who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," the insider said at the time, "but knows the day will come soon."