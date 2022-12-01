Andy Cohen’s Gift Guide Includes a Useful Pick From Khloe Kardashian and Presents for Real Housewives

We interviewed Andy Cohen because we think you'll like his picks. Andy is a paid spokesperson for Fresca, Sant and Abel, and Alexa and Amazon Devices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has a lot to look forward to this holiday season. It's his daughter Lucy's first time celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah and his son Ben couldn't be more excited for the festivities. The Bravo star said, "Ben's starting to get a grasp of the calendar with what's coming up and the multiple days. He's picking up on it and looking forward to it."

Andy remarked, "It's all kind of new for us," but he has some plans in mind for his family, sharing, "Charlie Brown Christmas is something we'll watch together. I think Ben will understand it more this year now that he's a little older. Same with The Grinch. I'm so excited to show him those this year and I hope he will be really into them. We'll also make cookies together."

The Bravolebrity also shared his holiday present recommendations, including "the most useful" gift that he received from Khloe Kardashian and a product from one of the Real Housewives stars.