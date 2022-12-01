Why Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office

Watch : Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids

Mindy Kaling's kids won't be watching The Office—at least that's what she said.

While the beloved sitcom marked Kaling's breakout role, as Dunder Mifflin customer service rep Kelly Kapoor, the actress, who also wrote for the series, isn't ready to show it to daughter Katherine, 4, or son Spencer, 2, anytime soon.

"That show is so inappropriate now," Kaling said on Good Morning America Dec. 1. "The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now."

When asked when she thinks her might let her kids watch the show, she responded bluntly, "I kind of think maybe never."

Sorry kids, no Pretzel Day for you.

Kaling, whose television career has only blossomed since leaving Scranton behind—most recently as co-creator of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls—argued that the continued fandom surrounding The Office all has to do with a bit of comedic nostalgia.

"Tastes have changed and, honestly, what offends people has changed so much now," Kaling said about the show. "I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."