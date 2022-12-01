Body of Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga was found dead at age 60 in the Bronx on Nov. 28. Keep reading for all the details we have so far on his sudden death.

By Amy Lamare Dec 01, 2022 10:46 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Viggo Mortensen Gives Inside Details of Making "Green Book"

The Green Book family is mourning the loss of a cast member.

Frank Vallelonga, who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie based on his late father Tony Lip's time as a bodyguard and driver in the 1960s, was found dead in New York, in the early hours of Nov. 28. He was 60.

According to a statement E! News received from the New York Police Department, Vallelonga was found unconscious on a street in the Bronx with no obvious signs of trauma. EMS was not able to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The NYPD identified and arrested 35-year-old Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse related to Vallelonga's death. He is set to be arraigned on Jan 11.

Vallelonga started his acting career in the mid 1990s with small roles in A Brilliant Disguise and In the Kingdom of the Blind, the Man with One Eye Is Kingboth of which were written by his brother, Green Book co-writer and producer Nick Vallelonga. He also had a small role in The Sopranos alongside his father, who played mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

In Green Book, which starred Viggo Mortensen as Tony Lip as he drove Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali) on his tour through the south, Vallelonga portrayed his uncle Rudy Vallelonga. Green Book won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay in 2019.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

2

Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

3
Exclusive

Will Smith Shares Rihanna's Reaction to New Film Emancipation

E! News has attempted to reach out to the public defender representing Smith but has not been able to get in contact.

 

Trending Stories

1

December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

2

Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

3
Exclusive

Will Smith Shares Rihanna's Reaction to New Film Emancipation

4

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram

5
Exclusive

Culpo Sisters Clip: Olivia Says Aurora Forced Her Own Marriage

Latest News

Body of Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx

Nick Cannon Jokes About “Baby Mama to Kid Ratio” While Expecting Baby

The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant

Your First Look at Ginny & Georgia Season 2

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Anne Heche's Oldest Son Named Permanent Administrator of Her Estate

How the Chrisleys' Holidays Will Be "Different" Amid Prison Sentencing