Nick Cannon Jokes About “Baby Mama to Kid Ratio” While Expecting Baby No. 12

Watch : Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon needs a fireplace with enough room for 12 stockings this holiday season

The Wild 'n Out host shared how he's tackling buying gifts for his growing family, which includes 11 children with six mothers. Nick, who is currently expecting baby No. 12 with Alyssa Scott, jokingly touched on why the holidays were going to be a busy time for him.

"It's almost the holidays and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Nick said in a Nov. 30 video. "But my job's not done. It's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based off the baby mama to kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy."

Nick's family includes 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; and 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He is also father to 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 2-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. His first child with Alyssa, a son named Zen, died at 5 months last year from a brain tumor.