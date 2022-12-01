Nick Cannon Jokes About “Baby Mama to Kid Ratio” While Expecting Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon shared how he's getting ready for Christmas shopping as a father of 11 children, with a 12th baby on the way.

Nick Cannon needs a fireplace with enough room for 12 stockings this holiday season

The Wild 'n Out host shared how he's tackling buying gifts for his growing family, which includes 11 children with six mothers. Nick, who is currently expecting baby No. 12 with Alyssa Scott, jokingly touched on why the holidays were going to be a busy time for him.

"It's almost the holidays and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Nick said in a Nov. 30 video. "But my job's not done. It's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based off the baby mama to kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy."

Nick's family includes 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; and 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He is also father to 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 2-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. His first child with Alyssa, a son named Zen, died at 5 months last year from a brain tumor.

This year, the Nickelodeon alum is feeling optimistic about Christmas shopping, given that his "adorable, jovial offspring" gave him a wish list. 

"Daddy's got this," Nick said, joking that "I didn't get none of this stuff when I was kid. Know what my daddy got me? A stick."

He added, "Happy holidays, from big ass family to yours."

Christmas present aside, Nick spoke to Billboard last month about how his children are his "number one priority." As to whether he has plans for another family expansion, Nick coyly answered the question.

"I don't know, man," Nick said. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

