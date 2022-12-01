See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit.
The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Kim, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, explained in her Nov. 30 Instagram Story, "So, the kids are asleep and the Elf on the Shelf comes tomorrow and North did all these set ups."
Those setups feature a special elf for each of North's siblings, complete with their own theme. For Psalm, the elf is descending from the ceiling with signs attached to the wall that say "Caution!!!" "Fire!" and "Fire Fighting."
For sister Chicago, North placed an elf sitting next to an open makeup palette while holding an eyeshadow brush. On her Nov. 30 story, Kim declared that this glamorous, little figure is "a make up artist."
And while Kim noted that Chicago's elf "got into the makeup," brother Saint's elf, "got into the candy." As seen in Kim's story, the 6-year-old's doll sported a green sweatshirt while sitting next to a pile of Nerds Gummy Clusters. Talk about a sweet gesture.
"North got creative w the elves this year," Kim wrote on her Story. They will wake up so happy!"
But, what about North's elf? Rest assured, she has an Elf on the Shelf for herself that pays homage to basketball and candy canes.
And those four special dolls aren't the only elves scattered throughout their residence. The house also includes one elf who was positioned to be hanging upside down off the countertop with an open soda can below it. Kim quipped on her Story, "I don't what's really happening with this one."
So, sure, some elves are breaking into bags of candy or hanging upside down, but not all holiday cheer is pure chaos in this home. Kim explained that she has musician Philip Cornish come during the holiday season to fill their house with soothing music.
"It's that time of year," Kim wrote on her Dec. 1 Story. "@philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."