Judge Names Anne Heche's Oldest Son Permanent Administrator of Her Estate

Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late Anne Heche and her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, was named the permanent administrator of his mother's estate nearly four months after her death.

Anne Heche's estate will be overseen by her eldest son Homer Laffoon, a judge has ruled.

On Nov. 30, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff named the 20-year-old as the permanent special administrator of his late mother's estate, effectively denying a challenge for control from Anne's ex, James Tupper. According to court documents obtained by E! News Dec. 1, the court found that Homer, who is the son of Anne and her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, provided "sufficient evidence" to support his petition.

Another hearing has been scheduled for March 15, 2023, with bond set at $800,000 in the meantime to protect the interests of heirs and creditors.

"We believe the court reached the correct result, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us," Bryan L. Phipps, an attorney for Homer, said in a statement to E! News after the ruling. "With Mr. Tupper's allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication."

Anne passed away on Aug. 11 at the age of 53 due to injuries she sustained from a car crash six days prior. 

In September, Homer submitted a legal request to take charge of the Another World star's estate on the grounds that she did not create a will before her death.

 

However, James—who co-starred with Anne on Men in Tree and is dad to her 13-year-old son Atlas Tupper—soon filed an objection to Homer's petition, arguing in docs obtained by E! News that Anne did in fact have a will naming him as the executor of her estate. Furthermore, the Big Little Lies star alleged in his filing that Homer was estranged from the actress at the time of her death, contending he is not fit to be in charge of the estate.

At the time, Homer's attorney told E! News their team would "prefer to see the estate administration play out in court," adding that "our legal documents speak for themselves."

E! News reached out to James' lawyer for comment on the latest ruling but has not heard back.

