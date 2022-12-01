Lindsie Chrisley Says Holidays Will Be "Different" After Todd and Julie's Prison Sentencing

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Lots of changes are in store for the Chrisley family, including their 2022 holiday plans.

Days after Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud case sentencing on Nov. 21, Todd's eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley got real about how their Christmas celebrations won't be the same this year on the Nov. 30 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea. Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

"Obviously, with everything going on with my family," Lindsie shared, "things just look a lot different this year."

Perhaps the 33-year-old's feelings are best summed up in a message she saw on Instagram, which she said left her "bawling."

"'While it may be the merriest time of the year for some, it's the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most heartbreaking for so many others,'" she read. "'We're all busy, but we're not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing that you can give someone right now is love.'"