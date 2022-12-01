Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way

Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Eating, that's what.

Zooey Deschanel is returning to television, but not for a scripted series. Discovery+ announced Dec. 1 that the New Girl alum is taking on a new mission, "to reconnect people with their food and answer the big questions about what we eat to show." The series, aptly titled What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, will follow the She & Him artist as she solves "the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping" and asks "the tough questions about what Americans eat," according to the streamer.

As for how this project came about? "I'm very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone," Zooey explained in a statement. "I'm excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there."

Zooey joins her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Scott in becoming a part of the Discovery+ family, as he co-hosts series Property Brothers which also airs on the streamer.