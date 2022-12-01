Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman

Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it.
Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
And when Whoopi assured her being alone isn't a bad thing, Drew replied, "I love it too much."
On Whoopi's relationship status, Drew asked, "You don't ever get like itchy to include somebody in the picture?"
The Sister Act alum was quick to answer, saying, "For good, no."
"Maybe, a hit and run is a better way to go, for now until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'" Whoopi continued. "Right now that may not be what you're looking for which is probably why you're doing fine."
Drew has been married three times—to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016—and has dated a who's who of famous men including Justin Long, Corey Feldman, Luke Wilson and Zach Braff. She now co-parents her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex Will, recently sharing one upside to the situation: "Both parents get a day off."
Whoopi has also been married three times—to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995—and has dated Frank Langella and Ted Danson.
Back in 2015, Whoopi explained her approach to dating. "Relationships require a day to day, minute to minute give and take," she told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. "I'm not interested in that, I don't want to do that, so I can't be in a relationship because I don't want to do the work."
And Whoopi, 67, has made sure that all her romantic endeavors are kept out of the public eye.
"Now that I've said this to you that's all I'm gonna say," she said on Dec. 1. "Who is the hit and run, people are gonna try and figure it out. You can't. You can't figure it out, because I made it a point to make sure that that was mine. I didn't want to share it. I don't want it to be part of other people's humor stories about me. Hit and run."