Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch.
To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
And while Lindsay's ensemble might be quite the staple this time of year, there's no denying she looked like the spitting image of her iconic Mean Girls character.
In the 2004 teen comedy, Lindsay, who plays Cady Heron, dresses up in a two-piece, Santa-inspired costume as she and the other queen bees—Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert)—perform a sexy dance number to "Jingle Bell Rock."
But instead of doing a choreographed dance, Lindsay's new video campaign shows her sipping on a tasty drink dubbed, "Pilk and Cookies."
The drink, which combines Pepsi with milk, is a fun twist on TikTok's viral dirty soda recipe that mixes soda with milk or cream.
"As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions," the 36-year-old said in a press release, "I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi."
And despite Lindsay's throwback Mean Girls look, she recently opened up about how she's not totally on board to do a sequel with the OGs. (Mean Girls 2 was released in 2011 but included an entirely new cast.)
"I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no. We can't do that,'" Lindsay told her former co-star Amanda for Interview magazine. "It has to be the same tone."
Amanda agreed with Lindsay, adding, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."
"Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Amanda said of the 30 Rock alum who wrote the Mean Girls screenplay. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."
As Lindsay put it, "It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."