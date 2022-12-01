Joanna Buchanan Shares Her Very Merry Must-Haves for Holiday Hosts & Happy Hours

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

No one throws a holiday party quite like Joanna Buchanan. Whether she's laying a gorgeous tablescape or crafting a classic cocktail, the artist and designer doing it in style. And when you have access to her complete range of hosting essentials, you'll be able to make it look just as effortless.

Even if you yourself aren't the hosting type, you likely have a friend who's always throwing the best dinners, get-togethers, and happy hours. Let's be honest: She's the one who deserves to be at the top of your annual Nice List.

What to get the hostess with the mostess during the most wonderful time of the year? We got Joanna herself to walk us all through the basics.

Actually, let's go with "must-haves," since her shimmering, sparkling, and oh-so-versatile designs are anything but basic.

Check out the video above, and then below, shop a few of Joanna's most-loved products for this time of year. Happy holidays, and happy hosting, and cheers!