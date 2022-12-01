T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

After Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted on a getaway together in upstate New York, the pair have returned to the newsdesk amid rumors of a relationship.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script.
 
Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.
 
But for viewers tuned into to see if they would address the alleged off-camera romance, Holmes and Robach, who have anchored the show together since Sept. 2020, kept it coy during the Dec. 1 broadcast. "Who's looking forward to the weekend?" T.J. asked—and when Robach agreed that she was, Holmes responded by noting, "Of course we are."
 
On Nov. 30, the Daily Mail published video footage and photos of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, from a series of outings together, one of which included them loading a car trunk with bags during a getaway. Other published photos showed the two co-hosts together at a NYC bar, enjoying a walk side by side and getting into the back of a car.
 
Hours after the photos were published, both Holmes and Robach appeared to deactivate their respective Instagram accounts.

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From His Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Rumors

Holmes has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig —which whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine—since 2010. Meanwhile, Robach has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue for 12 years and is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three sons.

On the same day as their Dec. 1 broadcast, Shue has appeared to remove all traces of Robach from his social media.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It has not been confirmed where Robach and Holmes currently stand within their respective relationships.

