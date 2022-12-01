Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly created a mesmerizing nail polish collection that is not only inspired by the actress' favorite crystals and gemstones but their love story.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 01, 2022 7:29 PMTags
Megan FoxBeautyNailsCouplesMakeupMachine Gun KellyE! Insider
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally.

The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.

Each hue in the five-product lineup—which includes a vibrant blue, deep emerald, pale lavender, fiery ruby red and moonstone glitter—is inspired by Megan's favorite crystals and gemstones.

In fact, the mesmerizing metallic green lacquer is a nod to Megan's engagement ring, which MGK previously said represented her birthstone. And in true Megan and Machine Gun Kelly fashion, the overall vibe of their collaboration was, according to a press release, "curated to evoke confidence, feeling centered and sexy."

Those are three words we'd also use to describe the pair's steamy campaign photos.

In one snapshot, Megan wrapped her stiletto claws, glazed in the emerald shade, around the singer's neck. The imagery was reminiscent of a vampire getting ready to pierce its fangs inside a victim's neck.

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

But this type of scene isn't completely out of left field for the lovebirds.

Cibelle Levi

Trending Stories

1

Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

2

December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

3

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram

Last February, the "Bloody Valentine" singer showcased his necklace that featured a drop of Megan's blood encased inside. Additionally, this June, the pair upped the ante, as Megan was photographed licking MGK's blood-filled syringe earring.

Cibelle Levi

While the beauty space has become oversaturated with an array of celebrity brands, there's no denying that the couple's latest line was always written in the stars. After all, the two are known for rocking wildly audacious manicures.

During the "Emo Girl" singer's UN/DN LAQR launch event last December, he and Megan chained themselves together with their nails. And who could forget how they had matching manicures for their engagement? Knowing they created a polish in honor of the proposal, that's a full circle moment if you ask us!

UN/DN

You can shop the collection on UN/DN LAQR

Trending Stories

1

Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

2

December Horoscopes Are Here: Keep It Simple, Sagittarius

3

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram

4

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

5

Prince William’s Office Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From Palace

Latest News

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls 2 Rumors

Megan Fox and MGK's Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

You Need to Check Out the SKIMS & Snoop Dogg Holiday Campaign

Exclusive

Will Smith Shares Rihanna's Reaction to New Film Emancipation

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram

Exclusive

Jordin Sparks Details Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's NBA Date