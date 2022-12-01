Nikki Bella Faces Wedding Day Drama With Artem Chigvintsev in First Look at E! Special

From Nikki Bella's raunchy bachelorette party to wedding planning arguments with Artem Chigvintsev, watch the first trailer for the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Here comes the bride...but not without some wedding day drama.

Nikki Bella is ready to finally marry fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in the first look at the couple's upcoming four-part E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. As the sneak peek shows, Nikki shocks twin sister Brie Bella with the news of their destination nuptials in the preview, telling her, "Artem and I have decided we're going to get married," before dropping a bomb with, "in like four weeks."

But before running off to their favorite city in the world Paris to tie the knot, Nikki requests a bachelorette party from Brie with one stipulation: "I don't want to wear a d--k on my head, I'm almost 40."

Cut to Nikki playing a raunchy party game with a dildo in her mouth and pole dancing for Artem in what appears to be a joint bachelor-bachelorette bash.

After the NSFW celebrations, Nikki is off to Europe to find the perfect Parisian venue for their intimate ceremony, which took place on Aug. 26. However, the preparations are soon overshadowed by drama, including the question of whether or not Artem's mom and dad will be able to travel from Russia to attend the wedding and finally meet their 2-year-old son, Matteo Chigvintsev.

"If my parents will never meet my son," Artem cries in the trailer, "that will be the most devastating thing to me."

Nikki later tells Brie, "Artem freaked out at me. It was kind of crazy."

Brie replies, "I'm kind of worried about you guys," before sharing she thinks all the stress around the planning is giving Artem "cold feet."

And their big day doesn't appear to be any less tense as Artem is seen walking away from the alter before saying, "This is like a f--king disaster."

"This time my groom ran away," Nikki says before questioning, "is this ever gonna happen?"

See the drama—and a sneak peek at Nikki's stunning wedding dress—in the teaser above.

The Nikki Bella Says I Do four-part special premieres Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m., only on E!.

