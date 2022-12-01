Will Smith Reveals Rihanna's Reaction to His New Film Emancipation

Sounds like Rihanna is an aspiring film critic.

The music superstar attended a special screening of the new film Emancipation last month with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle and more stars. And leading man Will Smith exclusively shared what the "Lift Me Up" singer really thought of the movie on the Dec. 1 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).

"Rihanna loved the cinematography," the actor told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the film's Nov. 30 premiere. "She could not get over the look of the film and how it felt."

And according to the 54-year-old, he didn't have to bother asking the rest of his guests what they thought of the movie, as he heard their reactions throughout the screening.

"The thing that's great with Black people is they talk to the screen the whole time, so you don't have to ask people's opinion," he joked. "So, I didn't have to ask anybody's opinion from the room."