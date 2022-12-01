How to Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards

The 2022 People's Choice Awards are almost here.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, this year's fan-favorite TV shows, movies, music artists and celebrities will be honored during the Dec. 6 award ceremony. Before fans see who takes home awards like The Movie of 2022, The Show of 2022 and The Album of 2022, we've rounded up everything you need to know about pop culture's biggest night.
Several first-time PCAs nominees are among this year's lineup of stars—such as Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and Oscar Isaac—while others like Ellen Pompeo, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Viola Davis have their sights on adding another PCA trophy to their collection.
Many of music's biggest names are also up for the night's biggest awards, including Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Drake and more.
Also, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain will each be honored with 2022 Icon Awards for their contributions to the industry and beyond.
Scroll below to find out every detail about the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Where and When Can I Watch?
The 2022 People's Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m.
Who’s Hosting?
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson will return for his second consecutive year as host of the PCAs.
Where are the PCAs Held?
The PCAs will once again take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Who Are This Year’s Nominees?
The biggest TV, movie, music and social stars of 2022 are among this year's lineup of nominees, including Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, Sterling K. Brown, Millie Bobby Brown, Selena Gomez and more.
Up for the biggest prizes of the night are movies such as Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World Dominion for The Movie of 2022, House of the Dragon, Stranger Things and This Is Us for The Show of 2022 and Taylor Swift's Midnights, Harry Styles' Harry's House and Beyoncé's Renaissance for The Album of 2022.
Check out the full list of nominees here.
Who Are this Year's Icon Award Recipients?
Ryan Reynolds will be honored with this year's The People's Icon Award, while Lizzo will receive The People's Champion Award. Shania Twain will also be honored with this year's The Music Icon Award for her four-decade-long career in the music industry.
Who Is Performing?
After receiving The 2022 Music Icon Award, Shania Twain will hit the PCAs stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her upcoming album Queen of Me, which will release next year.
More performers will be announced before the show.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)