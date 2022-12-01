How to Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 People's Choice Awards are almost here.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, this year's fan-favorite TV shows, movies, music artists and celebrities will be honored during the Dec. 6 award ceremony. Before fans see who takes home awards like The Movie of 2022, The Show of 2022 and The Album of 2022, we've rounded up everything you need to know about pop culture's biggest night.

Several first-time PCAs nominees are among this year's lineup of stars—such as Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and Oscar Isaac—while others like Ellen Pompeo, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Viola Davis have their sights on adding another PCA trophy to their collection.

Many of music's biggest names are also up for the night's biggest awards, including Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Drake and more.

Also, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain will each be honored with 2022 Icon Awards for their contributions to the industry and beyond.