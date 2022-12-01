Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka’s Celtics Scandal "Devastating" For Their Son

Watch : Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension

Nia Long is looking toward the future as her family rebounds following her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension as Boston Celtics head coach.

"2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me," the actress told the Hollywood Reporter. "I couldn't be more excited."

In September, the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-23 season for what they called unspecified "violations of team policies." Later, ESPN and The New York Times reported he had had a relationship with a female employee, but Udoka has not directly commented on the rumors. "I want to apologize to our players," he said in a statement following the news, "fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."

reported at the time that he had had a relationship with a female employee. Udoka has not commented on the reports but said in a statement to ESPN after the suspension was announced, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."