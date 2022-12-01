Love Is Blind's Sikiru "SK" Alagbada Denies Cheating On Raven Ross

Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is telling his side of the story.
The Love Is Blind star is speaking out after rumors that he was unfaithful to his ex-fiancée Raven Ross with influencer Hannah Beth went viral online.
"All the allegations about me cheating are false," SK told Life & Style Nov. 30. "At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex...the situation between Hannah and I was never formal."
Cheating allegations first began when a woman named Em posted a since-deleted TikTok on Nov. 15, which showed evidence of her and SK's text messages and dates—encounters SK says happened while he and Raven were "not dating."
"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he explained. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."
Just days after the TikTok was posted, Hannah opened up about her experience in a since-deleted video, sharing on Nov. 19 that the two first began dating in 2019, and reunited on a trip to Ibiza in July 2021 after Love Is Blind filming wrapped. Hannah then alleged that SK had invited her on trips in May and Sept. 2022, and claimed that his relationship with Raven was "just for $."
SK and Raven announced their breakup the following day, with both sharing a Nov. 20 statement that they "are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways" and that "due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."
Now, just two couples remain together from Love Is Blind season three, including Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux.
Love Is Blind season three is now streaming on Netflix.