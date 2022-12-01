Nick Jonas Pens Message to His “Love” Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Anniversary

Four years into their marriage and Nick Jonas is still burning up for Priyanka Chopra.
The Jonas Brothers musician penned a sweet message to his wife on Instagram celebrating in honor of their anniversary. "And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick captioned his Dec. 1 post. "happy anniversary my love."
Alongside his note, the "Jealous" singer shared a pair of photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony in 2018.
Soon after Nick's love note, Priyanka posted a tribute of her own on her page, sharing a snap of her and Nick dancing.
"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," the Baywatch star said. "Happy anniversary babe."
Their last year together has brought more than enough to be joyful about, with the couple welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas back in January. And Nick and Priyanka, have been open about how their life together has changed for the better since becoming parents.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day," he wrote in a May 8 Instagram post. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."