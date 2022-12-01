Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital Due to "Complications"

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Al Roker has hit a bump in his road to recovery.

The Today weather anchor, 68, was taken back to the hospital shortly after being discharged from a medical center, due to "complications," with his second trip coming amid his recovery from blood clots found in his leg and lungs.

His colleague, Hoda Kotb, confirmed the development on Dec. 1, adding that he "is in very good care and resting."

"His doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said on Today. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and well wishes."

After news of his hospital return emerged, his daughter Leila Roker shared a message to loved ones on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she captioned a selfie. "We really appreciate it."

The update on Al's condition comes two weeks after the weatherman shared details of his initial hospitalization.