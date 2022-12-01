General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison.

On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the General Hospital star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6.

"Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner, Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022," Kristina tweeted, alongside a photo of herself and Harrison. "This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I'm so grateful beyond words he was in my life."

A spokesperson from Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office previously confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead around 5 a.m. on June 6 in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After his death, Jack and Kristina—who co-starred on General Hospital together for over a decade and were married for 13 years until their split in 2006—set up a Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor.

Per its website, all funds donated will go to New Life House, a Southern California sober living community, to be "used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House."