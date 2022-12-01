50 Top-Rated Amazon Gifts for Women With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To shop or not to shop? That is the question. Of course, the answer is (often) a "yes." Whether you're just looking for some fresh holiday gift shopping ideas or if you truly don't know where to begin, head to the reviews. Products don't get thousands of five-star reviews for no reason, right? If you're stumped looking for Christmas or Hanukkah gifts for your sister, best friend, girlfriend, mom, grandma, wife, aunt, or another special woman in your life, Amazon rounded up the top-rated gifts for her.
Browsing an already-curated list makes shopping so much easier. Here are the 50 top-rated Amazon gifts for her with thousands of five-star reviews.
Top-Rated Amazon Gifts for Women
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-Piece Set
Start and end your day on a luxurious note with these silky soft pajamas. They come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are 80 colors to choose from. These sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bolosta Weekender Bag
These travel bags look so expensive, but they're incredibly affordable and functional too. There's a zipped compartment at the bottom, which is perfectly designed to fit your shoes. It's made from waterproof material, has interior and exterior products, and it easily slips on the handle of a rolling suitcase. This bag comes in eight colors and has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovestee Bath and Body Set with Vanilla Fragrance
Luxuriate with the soothing scent of vanilla with the ultimate self-care gift basket. This set includes six favorites: shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff, and a sponge. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Allcener Countertop Wine Rack
This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.
AKJGP Scented Candles
A great scent can be such a game-changer, right? These candle sets come in three different scent combinations and color schemes. They're made from soy and have an approximate 120-hour burn time, per the brand. They have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm getting more to use as stocking stuffers this season."
Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag
Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants
Leggings should NOT have a three-digit price point. This bundle has two pairs of leggings at a great price. There are 38 colors to choose from and these leggings have 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ozaiic Yoga Socks- 2 Pairs
These no-slip socks are perfect for pilates, Pure Barre, ballet, dance, or another a barefoot workout. They're also great to wear at home if you just want to avoid slipping in a fuzzy pair of socks. These come in 13 colorways and have 22,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BCTEX COLL Women's Cozy Velvet Memory Foam House Slipper
Feel cozy, warm, and sophisticated with these incredibly stylish slippers. There are 10 colors to choose from and these slippers have 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
This La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio is a winter must-have. No more dry hands! It's a perfectly packaged gift in this gorgeous tin, or you can parse them out for individual stocking stuffers. There are seven scent trios to choose from. This set has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set
This $240 four-piece handbag set has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon reviews and it comes in 44 colors.
Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies with Zipper Stash Scrunchy Hair Ties- Set of 6
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. These scrunchie six-packs come in 11 colors and have 3,400+ 5-star reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 35,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
These satin hair ties are gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror,
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads, 5 Modes
Most people won't ask for an electric toothbrush as a gift, but this is something that your loved ones will use every single day. This set has 8 Brush Heads, 5 Modes, and it takes just 3 Hours to get 120 days worth of charge. The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended this set too.
This set has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and six colors to choose from.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 98,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 23 colors and it has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Nail polish wearers rejoice!!! Not only is this a great little product, but it comes in so many different colors too! It is so easy to use, and is extremely helpful when you're polishing your nails. I like that it doesn't have any sharpness to it and that it goes on 2 fingers to make it sturdy."
Another said, "I know this is designed for nail polish, but a lot of crafters use it for weeding vinyl crafts. Either way, it works perfectly. Would definitely recommend!"
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
Looking for a useful stocking stuffer? This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks
These socks are incredibly plush. You'll feel like you're walking around with a blanket on your feet. Amazon has these in two colorways. Nicky Hilton recommended these to E! shoppers too.
Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks- 6 Pack
These disposable hydrating socks are relaxation and softening. Treat your dry, callused feet in just 20 minutes. If you want an ultra-refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge before you use them. These treatments have 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 192,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Everybody loves UGGs. These are the ultimate gift. Wear these around the house or when you're out and about. They are a supremely comfortable classic. Amazon has these in 12 colors. These slip-ons have 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 22,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
You are going to want one of these sets in every single color. Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than when you have a set. The bundle has a tank, pants, and a long cardigan. There are 26 colorways to choose from and this set has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 3,800+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Zesica Short Sleeve Top and Shorts
This two-piece set proves that sweats can be just as cute as they are comfortable. This set comes in 18 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Latte & Cappuccino Maker, 15 Bar Pump Pressure + Manual Milk Frother Steam Wand
Be your own barista with this easy-to-use espresso machine. Use this to make delicious lattes, espressos, and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home. This machine has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I love this thing! Simple to use, the frother is great, it's not too big on the counter and homemade cappuccino is a treat and a joy. Add a couple of biscotti and I'm transported to Roma! I recommend the stainless pitcher for frothing."
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
Still holiday shopping? Check out these gift picks from small businesses on Etsy.