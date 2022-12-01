This $4 Silk Pillowcase With 192,800+ 5-Star Reviews Was a Game-Changer for My Hair and Sensitive Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you typically wake up with creases on your face, breakouts, and frizzy hair? Do you ever get excited to see the results of an overnight skincare treatment only to wake up to a pillowcase full of moisturizer or facial oil? If you want to get the most out of your skincare products and hair care products, the solution may be switching up your pillowcase. Cotton is absorbent, which means that those expensive beauty products may be absorbed by your pillowcase more than your skin and hair. Instead, consider switching to silk pillowcases.
Silk or satin pillowcases are the everyday luxury worth investing in. Those materials are gentle on your skin and hair, instead of tugging at your strands or face as you sleep through the night. As someone with super sensitive, highly reactive skin, I have seen a major difference since I switched my pillowcase. My long hair is also much more manageable and I wake up without knots in my hair.
If you want to step up your self-care game, there are plenty of silk and satin options that won't break the bank. Just go for it, give yourself that everyday luxury that you deserve for as low as $4 per a single pillowcase. I'm not even kidding, this two-piece satin pillowcase set costs just $8 and it has 192,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Affordable Satin and Silk Pillowcases
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- 2 Pack
This pillowcase is an top-selling, top-reviewed affordable find. You get two pillowcases for just $8 ($4 per pillowcase!). Choose from four sizes and 22 colors. This set has 192,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "After two weeks of using these pillows, my hair is silky and my skin has improved a lot. 10/10."
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health,Soft and Smooth,Both Sides Premium Grade 6A Silk,600 Thread Count,With Hidden Zipper
Here's another great option, made from 100% mulberry silk. This hypoallergenic pillowcase has a hidden zipper, so you won't have to worry about your pillow sliding out in the middle of the night. There are 37 colors and patterns to choose from and there are seven size options. This pillowcase has 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Helps protect hair and skin. I now wake up with my curly hair looking less like a bird's nest! Much better than other brands I have tried in the past." Another said, "Love this pillow sheet, it has made a difference in my hair and skin."
Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase With Zipper, Softer Than Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin, Cooling Pillow Case
I also have a few of these Kitsch pillowcases (it's important to switch out your pillowcase for a clean one on a regular basis, after all). It has a zip closure and it's oh-so-soft. I feel like like queen when I go to bed and when I wake up my hair and skin are on point. There are 13 colors and two sizes to choose from.
These pillowcases have 11,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Love this pillow! I guess I'm a little late to the party, but I finally I bought this specifically for smoother hair and skin. I wasn't sure if I would like it since I normally sleep on cotton sheets, but I loving it. I recently stayed at a hotel and realized how much regular cotton sheets do seem to wrinkle my skin."
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set- Softer Than Silk Pillowcase and Eye Mask Set: Includes 1 Satin Pillowcase, 1 Satin Eye Mask, and 1 Satin Volume Scrunchie
If you want to take the self-care up another level, this set has a satin eye mask and hair tie too. This material is so gentle on your hair and skin. You will not regret purchasing this trio. Choose from pink, black, white, and leopard print.
PMD silversilk Pillowcase,
Yes, I have this pillowcase too. This may be a bit of a splurge, but it's an amazing pillowcase. It's crafted with pure silver, which is hypoallergenic and comforting to acne-prone skin, according to the brand.
Another fan of this pillowcase reviewed, "Silk is the smoothest material. It's very cooling to lay your head on at night. Stays cool throughout the night as well. This pillow case really does treat your hair better than others do. There's so much research to back that up." Another said, "This pillowcase is pure luxury! It feels so good to sleep on. I feel like my hair is less frizzy and my nightly face products don't end up on my pillowcase. I love this pillowcase so much, I bought a second one!"
