See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Courtside Appearance at Celtics Game

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

From the royal court to the basketball court.

Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their Boston visit with an appearance at TD Garden on Nov. 30 to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. For the sporty outing, the Prince of Wales dressed up in a navy blue suit over a chambray button-up shirt, while the Princess of Wales donned a sharp cobalt blue tweed blazer styled with slim-cut black pants, pointed-toe pumps and wavy hairstyle.

The royal duo were seated courtside alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders and the Celtics' two principal owners and their wives. An eyewitness tells E! News that during the NBA game, Kate was seen leaning in to say something into her husband's ear as they both clapped for the team.

According to William and Kate's official schedule, the royals will also meet members of the Celtics family, including representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving at risk or at need populations.