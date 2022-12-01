See 90 Day Fiancé: HEA?'s Ed Tease Liz For Not Knowing the Difference Between a Sofa & a Couch

Somehow, "Big Ed" Brown keeps finding new ways to surprise us.
In an exclusive clip from the Dec. 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and his fiancée Liz hit up an open house as the couple attempts to figure out their future.
As soon as Ed and Liz meet their realtor at the potential property, he wastes no time in boasting about his design acumen.
"I actually have a background in design and architecture," Ed says. "So when I told you I was looking at mid-century, I kind of meant it."
Big Ed, the interior decorator. Who knew?
After Ed jokes about "bathing" in the kitchen's deep sink, Ed explains that he and Liz have actually butted heads about her lack of knowledge on the subject.
"Design is really important to me and it's a side of me that Liz is getting accustomed to," Ed says in confessional. "For example, she still calls a ‘sofa' a ‘couch,' which drives me nuts."
We can't say we fully understand the difference, either, but we'll take Big Ed's word for it!
As they head upstairs and enter the bedrooms, Ed's design brain goes into overdrive.
"This could be a slider," he tells Liz, who doesn't seem to care. "It could even be like a muted glass."
As it turns out, Ed is very passionate about glass.
"For me, design materials are really important," he explains in confessional. "They're paramount. I'm looking for metal, wood, glass. Lots of glass. I like the mid-century modern feel. Not too cold, but a nice balance."
Liz, on the other hand, absolutely could not care less, telling Ed, "I'd be fine with a treehouse if I could just have a house."
Hey, at least those are made out of wood!
Ed's excitement about the home and its glass, however, goes out the window when the realtor tells the couple the asking price is $1.295 million.
"I have enough to put 20% down, but not on 1.2, unfortunately," Ed says. "This would be a stretch."
Undeterred, Ed vows to "keep looking."
There's always the treehouse option!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.