Where Selling the OC’s Alex Hall Stands With Tyler Stanaland After His Brittany Snow Breakup

Watch : Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

Alex Hall is on the market.

The Selling the OC star is clearing up rumors that she and her newly-single co-star Tyler Stanaland are more than friends, explaining the photos of the pair out to dinner the same day Tyler and his wife Brittany Snow announced their separation in September are more than they appeared.

"I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there's something there between Tyler and I," the 33-year-old told People. "I mean, at this point, we're just friends, so there's nothing more to it."

As she explained, the photos of the pair having dinner at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar were actually taken with a group of people, despite the focus of the snaps being on her and Tyler.

"We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us," Alex continued. "And we were out with more than just us. There was definitely all of us friends, but at the end of the day, Tyler was going through a really, really hard time."