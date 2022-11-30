GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deactivate Instagram Accounts After New York Getaway

Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went dark on Instagram after they were spotted on vacationing in upstate New York together.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 30, 2022 11:21 PMTags
TVGood Morning AmericaCelebrities
Watch: "GMA" Reporter Caught Without Pants on Live TV

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram.

The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social media platform after they were recently spotted on a getaway in upstate New York. On Nov. 30, the verified profiles of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, became unavailable hours after the Daily Mail published video footage of the two loading a car trunk with bags in a wooded area.

Other photos published by the outlet showed the co-hosts sharing a laugh over beers at a Manhattan bar, walking side by side in the city and getting into a car together.

Holmes joined Robach on GMA3, a mid-day spin-off of the iconic ABC morning show, in 2020. Since then, the two have covered a variety of events together, including running in the New York City Half Marathon.

Robach has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010. The journalist is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three sons, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Meanwhile, Holmes is in an 11-year marriage with attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine. He is also a dad to two older children.

 

photos
All the Times Morning Show Hosts Brought Us Into Their Lives

It's unclear where Robach and Holmes stand in their respective marriages.  

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

As of publishing time, Fiebig's Instagram account is set to private. Shue has not updated his page since October 2021, when he appeared on Good Morning America to promote the children's book he co-wrote with RobachBetter Together.

E! News reached out to reps for Robach, Holmes and Good Morning America for comment but has not heard back.

Trending Stories

1

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Are Taking a Major Relationship Step

2

See Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out Amid Palace Controversy

3

GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay

Trending Stories

1

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Are Taking a Major Relationship Step

2

See Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out Amid Palace Controversy

3

GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay

4
Exclusive

The Masked Singer Preview: Ken Jeong Makes a Bold Guess

5

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Claim Her Pics Were to "Cover for Balenciaga"

Latest News

Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Tears Up On "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce

Where Selling the OC’s Alex Hall And Tyler Stanaland Stand

GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay

Emily Ratajkowski Reflects on Her "Scary" Weight Loss After "Trauma"

Exclusive

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Singing Her Song

The Best Gift Ideas Inspired by Everyone's Favorite Holiday Movies

Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher