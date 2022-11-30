GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deactivate Instagram Accounts After New York Getaway

Watch : "GMA" Reporter Caught Without Pants on Live TV

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram.

The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social media platform after they were recently spotted on a getaway in upstate New York. On Nov. 30, the verified profiles of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, became unavailable hours after the Daily Mail published video footage of the two loading a car trunk with bags in a wooded area.

Other photos published by the outlet showed the co-hosts sharing a laugh over beers at a Manhattan bar, walking side by side in the city and getting into a car together.

Holmes joined Robach on GMA3, a mid-day spin-off of the iconic ABC morning show, in 2020. Since then, the two have covered a variety of events together, including running in the New York City Half Marathon.

Robach has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010. The journalist is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three sons, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Meanwhile, Holmes is in an 11-year marriage with attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine. He is also a dad to two older children.