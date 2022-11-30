The Best Gift Ideas Inspired by Everyone's Favorite Holiday Movies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Holiday season is upon us! If you want to get ahead on gift shopping but don't know where to start, this roundup the best gift ideas based on everyone's favorite holiday movies will help you out big time.
These presents inspired by fan-favorite films like Elf, Home Alone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and more will win over the hearts of all your holiday movie buff friends and family. There are even gift ideas for Mean Girls fans— and, yes, Mean Girls does deserve recognition as a holiday-favorite film for that iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" performance in our books.
What are you waiting for? Read on to get started on your gift shopping with some of the cutest gifts inspired by holiday movies!
If their favorite movie is How the Grinch Stole Christmas, gift them...
Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
Chances are, the Grinch-fanatic in your life is a homebody like one green character that we know and love, so you can't go wrong in gifting them a set of fuzzy pajamas— especially in green! This three-piece set from Amazon is a steal. We know the Grinch would love that.
Naught Nice Whatever Candle
This Naughty Nice Whatever Candle from Candier has the Grinch written all over it. It's a functional gift idea that would probably get a laugh out of the Grinch himself. Plus, it smells really good.
If their favorite movie is Home Alone, gift them...
'Peace' Dove Charm Bangle Bracelet
Turtle doves are symbolic of peace in Home Alone, especially following the that we can only imagine comes with being stalked and having you home broken into. If you want to gift the Home Alone-enthusiast something that is also symbolic but also totally wearable, get this dove charm bracelet from Alex and Ani that's currently on sale for $24.
Furbish Studio Filthy Animal Needlepoint Pillow
Any Home Alone fan knows this iconic quote and scene from the film. Gift them this Furbish Studio needlepoint pillow that has a chic design, with the classic "Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal" text embroidered.
If their favorite movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas, gift them...
Skeleton Hand Ring Holder & Jewelry Stand
For the Jack Skellington fan, this skeleton hand ring holder and jewelry stand is a really unique and functional gift from Amazon. It's definitely a gift that any Nightmare Before Christmas lover would never forget.
If their favorite movie is Elf, gift them...
Classic Christmas Tackle Box
If their favorite holiday movie is Elf, first of all, perfect choice, and second, you should gift them something sweet! This candy gift set from Dylan's Candy Bar would definitely be Buddy approved.
Fuzzy Knit Checkered Scarf
Buddy took his green and white elf uniform pretty seriously, and while we can't guarantee any of your friends and family would rock a green coat and yellow tights like him, you can gift them this cozy accessory that they'll never want to take off. Snag this fuzzy checkered scarf from Forever 21 that even Buddy would have loved.
If their favorite movie is Mean Girls, gift them...
Mean Girls: The Burn Book Hardcover Ruled Journal
Yes, Mean Girls deserves to be recognized as a holiday movie. That "Jingle Bell Rock" performance wasn't for nothing. Gift the Mean Girls fan in your life their very own Burn Book. They'll think it's so fetch!
Pink Sweater
Any Mean Girls fan knows that pink is always the moment. Gift them this vibrant pink sweater from H&M for the perfect cute and cozy sweater they'll want to wear every single day of the week— Wednesdays, especially.
If their favorite movie is Love Actually, gift them...
Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo
The Love Actually fan is probably a hopeless romantic, and we love that for them. Give them a heartwarming gift with this personalized acrylic song and photo plaque that they'll definitely gush over.
Love Necklace Red Heart Necklace Gold
Although that heart necklace in Love Actually was associated with heartbreak, the necklace itself is pretty stunning. Gift them a red heart love necklace from Etsy that is similar to the one from the film, and watch them fall in love with it.
If their favorite movie is The Polar Express, gift them...
PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
For The Polar Express enthusiast, gift them a plush robe. This pink one from Amazon is currently on sale and it'll have anyone feeling like Holly from the film, who is always seen in her pink pajamas.