Pelé's Daughter Gives Update on His Health Amid Hospitalization

Pelé is on the mend.

Following the soccer legend's hospitalization, his daughter Kely Nascimento responded to the concern surrounding his health issues, sharing that her father was doing well.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," she wrote in a Nov. 30 Instagram post. "He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil."

She continued, "There is [no] emergency or new dire prediction." Kely went on to further assure fans by sharing that she would "be there for New Years" and promised to post photos when she could.

Her note concluded, "Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!"