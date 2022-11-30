Pelé's Daughter Gives Update on His Health Amid Hospitalization

Pelé’s daughter has shared an update regarded her dad’s health following his recent hospitalization in Sao Paulo, Brazil. See her post.

Pelé is on the mend.

Following the soccer legend's hospitalization, his daughter Kely Nascimento responded to the concern surrounding his health issues, sharing that her father was doing well.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," she wrote in a Nov. 30 Instagram post. "He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil."

She continued, "There is [no] emergency or new dire prediction." Kely went on to further assure fans by sharing that she would "be there for New Years" and promised to post photos when she could.

Her note concluded, "Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!"

In recent years, the 82-year-old has suffered from a series of health issues, including a hip surgery that left him with recurring pain.

Kely's update comes hours after ESPN Brasil that Pelé had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo with "generalized swelling." According to the outlet, the former professional footballer sports was undergoing several tests to get an in-depth medical assessment.

 

Per ESPN, Hospital Albert Einstein shared in a statement that Pelé was admitted "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor identified in September 2021."

"After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission to a semi-intensive unit or ICU," the statement read. "The former player is in full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition."

