15 Stocking Stuffers Under $20 That Will Make Even Santa Claus Jealous

Ho, ho, ho! 'Tis the season of gift-giving and spending time with loved ones. As we enter the last month of 2022 and check off our holiday shopping lists for everyone who made it on our nice lists, make sure you don't forget to also pick up some stocking stuffers.
Finding the perfect stocking stuffer is an art— the gift has to be small enough to fit into a stocking and meaningful for your recipient, but also fun and clever. All in all, there are quite a few boxes that a great stocking stuffer gift should check, which can be kind of stressful. But, that's where we come in.
We've rounded up 15 amazing picks that not only fulfill all the criteria listed above, but also won't break the bank, which is especially important with all the other shopping you're doing this fall and winter. With ideas from Amazon, Sephora, Uncommon Goods and more, we're certain that our roundup will have something for all the amazing people in your life.
Happy holidays!
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Ever heard of a ponytail headache? You know, that annoying scalp pain that inevitably comes after you take your down? As it turns out, tight-fitting hairstyles pull on your hair follicles, which can irritate your scalp. Enter, this 4-pack of matte hair claw clips that are not only are super trendy and durable, but also perfect for anyone who likes to put their hair up, minus the headache.
Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls
Warning: These cactus dryer balls may be the cutest stocking stuffers, ever. Simply toss these little buddies into your dryer along with your damp laundry; the functional prickles will help fluff and aerate your clothes to make the entire process as hassle-free as possible. You (and your giftee) will be glad you pricked this stocking stuffer for them!
Asymmetrical Large Initial Necklace
This asymmetrical large initial necklace from Baublebar is the ultimate blend of classic and modern chic. An oversized crystal letter of your choice hangs daintily on a cute gold chain, making it a statement everyday piece that will be a staple accessory in your loved one's wardrobe all year round.
Alpha Bennett Tennis Bracelet
Tennis bracelets are so in right now (even if you've never picked up a racket in your life, shhh, we won't tell)! This crystal and gold bracelet is a super chic, low-effort standalone jewelry piece that is perfect for those who want to elevate their everyday look. If you really want to up your stocking stuffer game though, we're just saying, this stocking stuffer pairs perfectly with the initial necklace above.
Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist
If your gift recipient is someone who loves the warmer seasons, this mini Brazilian Body Crush fragrance is sure to please. With key notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla, a single spritz of this will immediately transport them to sunny beaches, sweet ice cream and everything else that makes summer so great.
Burn After Writing by Sharon Jones
Think. Write. Burn. This guided journal by Sharon Jones is filled with a balance of silly and deeply thoughtful prompts that are meant to help you self-reflect and practice mindfulness, all with the ultimate intention of learning to let go. This is the perfect present for someone who is looking forward to finishing up this year strong and starting fresh in the new year.
Olaplex Mini No. 5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner
Whether your giftee's hair care routine consists entirely of Olaplex products or whatever shampoo and conditioner happens to be in the house at the time, this No. 5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner will light up their faces when they open their stocking. According to the brand, the conditioner's patented formula targets hair concerns such as dryness, damage, split ends and breakage— so basically, it's more of a need than a want.
Voluspa Mini Forbidden Fig Decorative Tin Candle
Winter and figs go hand-in-hand just like candles and stocking stuffers do. This fig candle from Voluspa comes in a beautiful decorative tin and features delicious blends of ripened fig, wild berries and fallen crushed leaves. If you want to add a couple to your cart to keep one for yourself, your secret is safe with us.
Sephora Collection Mini Rose Quartz Facial Roller
This mini facial massage tool is perfect for those who are always on the go but don't want to sacrifice TLC for their skin. Rose quartz is known for its skin nourishing properties, and this roller will help soothe, cool and reduce puffiness so that your face is always in tip-top shape no matter where you go.
Home Ec Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder
This high-quality salt and pepper grinder set has over 13,500 5-star reviews on Amazon and is made of stainless steel and BPA-free glass. Chefs and foodies alike know that one of the keys to great food is freshly ground seasoning, and these grinders are effective both in function and price.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
If you want to make your giftee feel special in the best way possible, look no further than this volumizing mascara from Rare Beauty. The mascara is made to lift, lengthen, curl and boost all lash types, and it also includes castor oil to condition and nourish lashes, according to the brand.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini DIPBROW® Gel
Brows can make or break any look, meaning that a good brow product is an absolute necessity in one's beauty routine. Anastasia brow products are popular for their pigmentation, staying power and reliability, and this waterproof brow gel is no exception. Not to mention, the mini size is perfect for taking on the go, and it include an applicator that can be applied directly onto brow hairs and skin.
Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase with Zipper
In the warmer seasons, a satin pillowcase can help provide cooling effects. In the colder and dryer fall and winter seasons, a satin pillowcase helps create less friction on hair to make it less prone to breakage. The soft and smooth satin fabric also helps protect against facial lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.
RapidX X5 Car Charger with 5 USB Ports
If you're trying to find a stocking stuffer for a practical busy bee, this rapid car charger is the ultimate gift for them. Not only does it feature a whopping total of 5 USB ports, it also has a 5-foot cable so everyone in the car can reach the charger no matter where they're sitting. The USB ports can also detect which device is plugging in to charge it as fast as the device will allow.
Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle
*Gasp!* There's been... a murder. And the only one who can solve it is the one who can piece together the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle and clues. To solve whodunit, your gift recipient will start by reading the story, then complete the jigsaw using the narrative as a guide (rather than a visual reference). This stocking stuffer is perfect for those who enjoy watching true crime documentaries or mystery in general.
