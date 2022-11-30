Conversations Are Happening About a Harry Potter TV Series

Dust off those robes—a return to Hogwarts might be imminent.
After years of Harry Potter fans waving their wands in hopes of a TV series based on the mega-popular book series and subsequent film adaptations, there's finally some encouraging news about a new adaptation.
"There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that," Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey told Variety Nov. 30, "and we are engaged in a number of different conversations."
As for when something might happen, well, that's still up in the air.
"I wish I could tell you that something was on imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it," she continued. "What's great is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready."
However, Dungey stated she's optimistic about what the future holds, insisting, "We're just trying to figure out what the right next step is."
In the last year, Warner Bros. TV—which includes networks like HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV and CNN—has started dipping their toes into Harry Potter content.
In November 2021, TBS aired Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a four-part quiz hosted by Helen Mirren which featured appearances from Harry Potter favorites like Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton and Luke Youngblood.
HBO Max then premiered Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year's Day 2022, which featured a reunion of numerous actors from the film series including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
On the Warner Bros. film side of things, the universe has continued with the Fantastic Beasts series, most recently marked by 2022's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
While it's unclear what subject matter a potential Harry Potter series might tackle, for the first time in a long time it feels like we might eventually find out.