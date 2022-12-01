The Sex Lives of College Girls' Ilia Isorelýs Paulino Is More Than a Scene-Stealer in Season 2

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino has more screen time in season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls—and we couldn't be more grateful.

The actress made a splash in season one of the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created comedy with her laugh-out-loud character Lila, a barista who works alongside Pauline Chalamet's Kimberly at Sips. And while Ilia is still offering up her character's classic quips and frequent use of "Bitch!," she told E! News the new season has allowed Lila to become "a more complete human being."

For starters, we've seen more of Lila out of uniform, as she's joined the comedy magazine founded by Bela (Amrit Kaur). And in episode six, released Dec. 1 on HBO Max, the typically bold college student got vulnerable about her insecurities after being presented with a promotion opportunity.

"I think people have this idea that people like that don't have anxiety," she said of Lila's relatable storyline, "and they also doubt themselves."