Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Responds to Fan Who Prank Texted Him for 4 Years

This prank was in it for the long haul.

Tyler Cameron recently found out he was the subject of a four-year prank in which a woman named Sammi repeatedly texted The Bachelorette alum pretending he was a law school classmate who gave her the wrong number. And after she revealed the truth behind the yearslong prank in a Nov. 29 TikTok video, Tyler responded with a video of his own.

"I have the receipts. It was quite funny," Tyler said in his own Nov. 29 TikTok video, where he includes screenshots of the texts. "Sammi was saying that Nick gave her the wrong number and they were trying to do some study session."

Indeed, the screenshots show that Sammi texted Tyler by calling him "Nick" and asking about plans for a study sesh. And this particular instance of the prank really resonated with Tyler.

"I've been that guy in the group who was given out the wrong number or not shown for the group study session and kinda put all the work on the group," Tyler continued. "So, you know, I wanted to play with it, have some fun with it and I called Nick 'an idiot sandwich.'"