Demi Lovato Is Pure Sophistication in Elegant Black-and-White Gown

Watch : Demi Lovato Hints at Quitting Tour Amid Illness

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato was best dressed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala.

The "Confident" singer brought the wow factor to the New York City event on Nov. 29 wearing a sophisticated black-and-white gown by Hellessy.

Demi's regal design featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves that draped down to her elbows and a vest-like bodice that looked like two slightly opened curtains. The dress also had a pleated seashell-shaped top and a dainty train that fanned out onto the red carpet.

With the help of her stylist, Dianne Garcia, the pop star accessorized with black opera-length gloves, David Yurman jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. As for her glam? She kept the attention on her dress, opting for a glossy nude lipstick and sparkly blush-colored eyeshadow.

Later that evening, Demi upped the ante in a black power suit with glimmering gold tassels as she performed for the attendees.

"Thank you for having me @unicefusa," she captioned her Nov. 30 Instagram.