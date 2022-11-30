Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Are Taking a Major Relationship Step After Scandal

This is Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo's final rose.
After debuting their new romance on the Bachelor in Paradise season eight reunion Nov. 22, the pair revealed they're already taking the next step in the relationship: moving in together.
"We're already in the process," Greg shared on The Viall Files Nov. 29. "It's Nashville for us. I think that's the step that we're taking right now is moving in together."
But ahead of Greg's move to from New York City to Nashville, where Victoria is based, the pair have another major milestone to cross. As The Bachelorette alum explained to host Nick Viall, he and Victoria will meet one another's families over the holidays.
"I'm meeting her parents in a couple of weeks, and then she's coming home to Jersey with me for Christmas," he stated. "She's going to meet my mom, my sisters, my brother, and my nieces and nephews."
Victoria first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020 before briefly getting engaged to Johnny DePhillipo earlier this year on Bachelor in Paradise. However, the couple split after a month, with Johnny accusing Victoria of cheating on him with Greg during the reunion, which she denied. The medical sales representative responded by pointing out she didn't feel he was ready for engagement, stating that her ex had called her a "f--king c--t" during an argument.
Victoria explained that Greg asked her to be his girlfriend on "the most romantic day of the year: Halloween."
Greg, 29-years-old, added, "I just blurted out, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?' And she said yes. And I was like, ‘Well, good because I am falling in love with you.'"
A month later, Greg—who was a finalist on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021—clarified that he has moved passed the falling stage and is "head over heels in love" with Victoria, also 29.
And that love is something she hopes Bachelor Nation fans can see.
"I hope that they grow to see our relationship and how much we really do care for each other," she expressed. "I love our fans and I love everyone. So part of me doesn't care, because we're still going to be together whether you like us or not."
While Greg acknowledged that the two are moving fast, he shared that he sees himself marrying Victoria.
"She's my person, he admitted. "We're growing day by day. And I see it going the marriage route. I want that. And I know that that's important to her. And I want to be able to take that step with her."