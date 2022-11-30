England Soccer Star Ben White Leaves 2022 World Cup for "Personal Reasons"

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Ben White is taking a time-out from the 2022 World Cup.

On Nov. 30, England's Football Association confirmed the 25-year-old old defender has left Qatar ahead of the team's upcoming knockout round against Senegal.

"Ben White has left England's training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," the statement read. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament."

England's FA added, "We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."

The Arsenal soccer player didn't play in England's first two group matches against Iran and the United States. He was also absent for the team's Group B finale against Wales on Nov. 29. But after England picked up an important win, they are scheduled to face off against Senegal in the round of 16 on Dec. 4.

After Ben's exit was confirmed, the athlete received support from soccer fans around the world.