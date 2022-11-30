Ken Jeong Makes a Bold Guess in This The Masked Singer Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Ken Jeong may've missed the mark on this one. Bible.

In this exclusive look at the Nov. 30 finale of The Masked Singer season eight, the panelist reveals the bold guess he has for the secret celebrities wearing the Lambs' costumes. While Ken admits that he's been "all over the place" with his guesses this season, he theorizes that members of the Kardashian family—specifically Kim, Khloe and Kourtney—are participating this season.

"I'll tell you why," he says to other panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. "There's a connection to the Kardashians."

When Jenny asks Ken to clarify, he responds, "I don't know, Nick Cannon, who dated Kim Kardashian. Remember that?"

After Ken jokes that Kim and the Masked Singer host's couple name was "Kick," Nick playfully hits back with, "I'm gonna kick you."

Though the audience doesn't appear sold on Ken's theory, we can understand how he got here. The Lambs' clue package confirmed that the celebrities beneath the cuddly costumes are sisters and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." Yes, the Kardashians are best known for being the queens of Calabasas, but the sisters did spend their childhood in Beverly Hills.